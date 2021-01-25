CELEBRITIES

Gigi Hadid reveals her baby’s name in this original way

The model has revealed her daughter’s name with Zain Malik, on the baby’s 4-month anniversary.

Gigi Hadid has finally revealed her daughter’s name, four months after welcoming her into the world with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 25-year-old model revealed that she had named her four-month-old daughter ‘Khai’ after quietly changing her Instagram bio.

‘Khai’s mom’ now reads the top of her bio.

The baby was born in September, and at one point fans speculated that the nickname had been revealed in a new Taylor Swift song. The internet lit up with speculation that the newborn had been named Dorothea, after Taylor released a song of the same name in December, however sources later said that was not true.

Gigi decided to reveal her daughter’s name on the same day the little girl turned four months old.

The supermodel marked the special occasion with a sweet photograph of herself kissing her daughter on the cheek, which she titled, “My girl. 4 months AND THE BEST BABY ”.

In the adorable picture, Gigi donned a white button-down shirt and black pants, and her hair was tied back.

