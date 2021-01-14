GIGI HADID SENT “DAD” ZAYN MALIK THE SWEETEST WISHES FOR HIS BIRTHDAY

Zayn Malik turned 28 and Gigi Hadid dedicated a sweet message to him on Instagram!

The 25-year-old model posted a couple of photos and a drawing depicting the singer with a baby in her arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

“Team does not sleep! The happiest of birthdays to our dad Zaddy – he wrote in the caption – So special. I love you for a long time, thank you for making me the mother of the best baby girl ever. I wish you the best every single day “.

In the Stories, Gigi Hadid made us take a look at how they celebrated their birthday, including balloons, vintage video games, hats, and stickers with the face of Zayn Malik.

The cake was prepared by Buddy Valastro of the tv program Il Boss Delle Corte: the supermodel is a fan of hers and even on her birthday she had cut a cake created by the pastry chef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zaynmalikupdates (@zynmalikupdates)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2015, albeit with some back and forth. They had announced they had become parents last September. They still haven’t revealed the girl’s name.

The first family photo had arrived on Halloween, all in costume for the occasion.