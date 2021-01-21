CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID SHARED HOW TAYLOR SWIFT HELPED HER KEEP NAUSEA IN PREGNANCY AT BAY

Posted on

After unveiling the exact day she realized she was pregnant, Gigi Hadid recounted a new detail about her pregnancy involving another star and her BFF: Taylor Swift!

The supermodel discovered she was pregnant on February 6, 2020, in the midst of world fashion weeks.

The next day she walked in Hollywood for Tom Ford: ” I was nauseous backstage . But then I learned that I could control it if I ate constantly, ” he explained on Twitter. And soon she would leave for Europe for the London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

She then recounted what her cravings were in pregnancy: ” Everything bagel – a very popular type of bagel in the United States, which combines several toppings of other bagels into one – with extra cream cheese, brownie for breakfast. Toast, tomatoes, oil, salad with lots of salt and pepper “.

” And the ribs Z prepared with chips, ” she added, referring to Zayn Malik, boyfriend, and father of the girl born last September.

But when she arrived in the Old Continent, she couldn’t find bagels as easily as in the United States. And this is where Taylor Swift came into play, splitting her time between London and the US to be with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is English.

” Bagels were hard to find during fashion month in Europe, so I mostly ate bread and cheese. Except in London, where Taylor got me bagels, ” said Gigi Hadid.

A fundamental help since she explained: “I remember that the backstage at the Burberry show was the hardest day with nausea “. The Burberry fashion show was held on February 17, 2020.

Friends who bring you food when you need it are the best!

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

296
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian may be engaged to Tristan Thompson

276
CELEBRITIES

Will Shawn Mendes propose to Camila Cabello this Christmas?

226
CELEBRITIES

Wilmer Valderrama and his fiancee Amanda Pacheco are expecting their first child

204
CELEBRITIES

Khloe Kardashian teases Kourtney Kardashian for photography

164
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA, HARRY, DEMI, SHAWN: THE STARS WHO GOT A BUTTERFLY TATTOO – THE TATTOO OF REBIRTH

145
CELEBRITIES

The queen has learned the technological advances in the current pandemic

134
CELEBRITIES

Robbie Williams to launch his own brand of cookies

131
CELEBRITIES

TOM HANKS IS BALD – AND YOU WILL HAVE A HARD TIME RECOGNIZING HIM!

112
CELEBRITIES

ARIANA GRANDE AND THE INCREDIBLE CASE OF SANDALS WITH SOCKS IN THE MIDDLE OF WINTER

109
CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus proposes to have a threesome with Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

To Top