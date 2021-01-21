GIGI HADID SHARED HOW TAYLOR SWIFT HELPED HER KEEP NAUSEA IN PREGNANCY AT BAY

After unveiling the exact day she realized she was pregnant, Gigi Hadid recounted a new detail about her pregnancy involving another star and her BFF: Taylor Swift!

The supermodel discovered she was pregnant on February 6, 2020, in the midst of world fashion weeks.

The next day she walked in Hollywood for Tom Ford: ” I was nauseous backstage . But then I learned that I could control it if I ate constantly, ” he explained on Twitter. And soon she would leave for Europe for the London, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks.

She then recounted what her cravings were in pregnancy: ” Everything bagel – a very popular type of bagel in the United States, which combines several toppings of other bagels into one – with extra cream cheese, brownie for breakfast. Toast, tomatoes, oil, salad with lots of salt and pepper “.

” And the ribs Z prepared with chips, ” she added, referring to Zayn Malik, boyfriend, and father of the girl born last September.

But when she arrived in the Old Continent, she couldn’t find bagels as easily as in the United States. And this is where Taylor Swift came into play, splitting her time between London and the US to be with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who is English.

” Bagels were hard to find during fashion month in Europe, so I mostly ate bread and cheese. Except in London, where Taylor got me bagels, ” said Gigi Hadid.

A fundamental help since she explained: “I remember that the backstage at the Burberry show was the hardest day with nausea “. The Burberry fashion show was held on February 17, 2020.

Friends who bring you food when you need it are the best!