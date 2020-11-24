GIGI HADID SHARED SOME SWEET NEW PHOTOS WITH HER DAUGHTER WITH ZAYN MALIK

Is it too early to make a Christmas tree? No, according to Gigi Hadid!

The 25-year-old supermodel is already in party mode in the latest slideshow posted on Instagram, in which she shared two sweet new photos with her baby girl with Zayn Malik.

Wrapped in a comfortable sweater, bathrobe, and a jumpsuit and hat, she can be seen cradling the baby in the baby carrier.

” A new way to be busy and tired. But she’s the best and so she got the Christmas decorations early, ” she wrote in the caption, showing in the other pictures how she decorated her house.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced they had become parents last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.

On Halloween, they shared their first family photo, all in costume for the occasion.