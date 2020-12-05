Gigi Hadid shares good news with fans and friends

Gigi Hadid made her dazzling return to work following the birth of her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The supermodel delighted her fans and friends who were awaiting her return to the world of fashion while sharing the news on her Instagram story.

Bella Hadid’s sister took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday and posted a short clip, revealing that she has returned to work.

The charming model captioned the video: ‘Back to the office’.

Gigi went on to explain, “I’d say it’s good to get back to work BUT being a mom is a job like no other.”

The new mom’s mother, Yolanda, would take care of her newborn baby in her absence.

On the other hand, Yolanda, 56, showed herself to be the caring grandmother when she posted a touching photo with her granddaughter on social media, captioning it: “We spent the day while Mom was gone.

Gigi Hadid and her life partner Zayn Malik announced the arrival of their little daughter on September 24 by sharing beautiful black and white photos of their baby boy, whose name has not been released.