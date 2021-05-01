Gigi Hadid super nostalgic for the incredible Jacquemus show!

Gigi Hadid posted an Instagram story that suggests the young woman regrets the fashion shows, especially Jacquemus’s.

Gigi Hadid seems to regret the latest Jacquemus show. The star of the fashion world has just published a story of the backstage of the event of the French brand.

GIGI HADID A HAPPY MOM

Gigi Hadid is surely one of the happiest women in the world. Indeed, the young woman has just given birth to her first child.

Last September, she gave birth to a beautiful little girl. She was proud on social media on November 23, 2020.

Far from her usual outfits, Bella Hadid’s sister posted on Instagram in a light blue look. In the middle of the fields, she had even embellished her style with a long grey waistcoat.

At his feet, a pair of leather boots came to overcome zebra socks. And on his head, a black message cap seemed to keep his ears warm.

Looking into the void, she held her little girl in her arms. Sleeping on her mother’s chest, she basked in a baby leopard carrier.

Still, at the forefront of fashion, Gigi Hadid was far from the catwalks at the time. In fact, he seems to miss them more than ever. Yes, I did. The star of the catwalks regrets the Jacquemus event.

She spread the message through an Instagram story. Zayn Malick’s girlfriend makes no secret of her desire to return to the limelight.

NOSTALGIA WHEN YOU HOLD US

Apart from her pregnancy, the health crisis is also for many in the sadness of Gigi Hadid. Indeed, the French brand can no longer really collaborate with American stars or organize a parade.

In fact, the head of Dm Fashion, Piergiorgio Del Moro, is also very touched. He was the one who first shared the image of the models at the event.

All dressed in white, they turned their heads towards the photographer. In the other images posted online, we can also see the beautiful Bella Hadid in the company of Laetitia Casta.

All smiles, the two young women seemed very complicit. Always very professional, Gigi Hadid then walks the podium while swinging her long hair back.

Finally, in the very last photo, the young mom explodes with laughter in front of the camera. Everything then suggests that the show was a pure moment of happiness for the models as well as for the guests.

Zayn Malik’s girlfriend did not hesitate to comment on the young man’s publication with a touching message. “I miss you all,” she wrote in Piergiorgio Del Moro’s nostalgic post Jacquemus.