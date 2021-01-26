CELEBRITIES

GIGI HADID: THE DAUGHTER’S NAME WAS ON INSTAGRAM TWO MONTHS AGO, BUT NO ONE HAD NOTICED

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have called Khai their child: the model we know it did last week changing its bio Instagram in ” Khai’s mom “ ( “ Mother of Khai “).

But in reality, the name of the little girl was already on the social network, only no one had noticed!

In hindsight, fans fished out a photo posted on November 22, 2020, from the 25-year-old’s feed. Peening their eyes, on the left, on the vase under the Christmas tree, you can read the name Khai, as you can see here:

A couple of weeks ago we missed another clue when Gigi Hadid got paparazzi getting into the car. In the photos, you can see the ZiGi’s car plate, which begins with the letters: ” GZK “.

Again in hindsight, we now know they stand for Gigi, Zayn, and Khai! You can see the photos here on Twitter.

The meaning of the girl’s name would be ” the chosen one, wearing the crown or noble “, translated from Arabic.

It is also thought that it may be a tribute to Gigi Hadid’s paternal grandmother and/or sister Bella Hadid.

Grandmother was called Khairiah, while Bella’s real name is  Isabella Khair Hadid

