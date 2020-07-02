Gigi Hadid : the stratagems of malignant from the Top to hide your pregnancy

Wednesday, June 24, Gigi Hadid has organized a live video with a friend influenceuse, on Instagram. The occasion for the mother-to-be to reveal how he did it to hide her pregnancy of six months.

This is what we call a well-kept secret. For nearly four monthsGigi Hadid was able to hide that she was expecting her first child, the fruit of his love with Zayn Malikthe singer of the band One Direction. The new was first announced by Us Weeklyat the end of the month of April. Several sources close to the couple have confirmed the happy news that the tabloid american, explaining that everyone was very excited of this future birth. “She has always wanted to start a family with Zayn”in learned.

But, how the top of the model, of 25 years of that is one of the most popular podiums that most – has he done to hide her pregnancy from the eyes of all for such a long time ? The mother-to-be has given his secret to his 54.8 million followers, on the occasion of a live Instagram, Wednesday, June 24. During a conversation with Sofia Corzo, fashionista and influenceuse renowned, Gigi Hadid was filmed in americauntil the size. The development of a particular that has aroused the curiosity of the visitors about how she has done for hide your ways, and your baby bump.

Loose-fitting clothing and wide

In the comment of the video, the curious visitor asked the top model : “Why not a small belly ? I’m four months pregnant, and my belly is huge. You’re beautiful anyway !”. A question quite intrusive, so that Gigi Hadid has agreed to answer : “This angle and this combination really spacious are perfect as optical illusions. If left aside, this is a totally different story !”before releasing a laugh, to conclude his sentence. It is as well as the girlfriend of Zayn Malik has done to hide your pregnancy for so long a time, the use of loose clothing and large. It is not very complicated, for the fashionista who is a fan of the street. And as we can see in your live video, Gigi Hadid is the use of a combination of loose color beige, ideal to hide your baby bump, and also to combat the high summer temperatures.

