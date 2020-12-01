GIGI HADID’S MOM SHARED THE SWEETEST PHOTO OF THE MODEL WITH HER DAUGHTER

Yolanda Hadid is a proud grandmother, behind a sweet photo of Gigi Hadid and the baby she had with Zayn Malik.

The model’s mother is in fact the author of the shot in which the 25-year-old holds and gives a tender kiss to her baby, while the baby girl’s hand plays with her hair.

Yolanda published it in the Stories and you can see it taken from a Twitter fan account:

Queen & Princess via Yolanda’s Instagram stories 🥺❤🤩 pic.twitter.com/5pbuo0vblq — Gigi Hadid Source👸 (@MyqueengigiIG) November 28, 2020

The 56-year-old added some heart-shaped emojis and a gif that reads: “You are my sunshine “, just to make us melt a little more.

Last week, it was Gigi Hadid herself who published photos with her daughter, while showing the Christmas decorations she has already decorated the house with.

The supermodel and Zayn Malik announced they had become parents last September. They still haven’t revealed the baby’s name.

ZiGi but also Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj … there are many stars who have had a child in recent months.