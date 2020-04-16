Gims released “Legendary” with Chaka 47 for the series to be “Validated” – Actu Maître Gims

Return to the source to Gims. The French artist is back with his famous flow in his latest hit titled “Legendary”, featuring with the rapper Chaka 47. This piece is part of the soundtrack of the series to be “Validated” broadcasted on Canal +.

The new papa has just unveiled the clip of “Legendary” where it can be seen in the process of starring in a kind of arena, surrounded by a crowd. The video also lets spend a few excerpts from “Validated”.

“Legendary” is part of the soundtrack of the series, which brings together the most talented rappers like Lacrim, Sam’s club, Ninho or Hos Copperfield.

Gims is involved in the phenomenon “Validated”

“Validated”, which proved a massive hit since its release a month ago, is directed by Franck Gastambide. Season 1 follows the journey of Apach, which wants to drill in the middle of the rap and ends up on the one day to the next powered on the front of the stage. He then encounters many troubles and must survive in this environment of ruthless.

The series is available on MyCanal for the time being, will be released on may, 4 next DVD set.

Gims seems to be very proud to be part of the adventure to be “Validated”. He shared an excerpt of the song “Legendary” on Instagram with the caption : “Thank you guys @chaka47officiel @valide_laserie

@franckgastambide @[email protected] @shemscameron @daymolitionofficial”