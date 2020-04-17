Ginnifer Goodwin in a couple : who is the husband of the heroine of Why Women Kill ?

On march 26, M6 broadcast the first two episodes of a new series called “Why Women Kill” and whose director is none other than Marc Cherry, the creator of the famous sitcom “Desperate Housewives.” The casting, the viewers have found Lucy Liu, the star of “Charlie’s Angels”, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve) and Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon A Time). In the series, the latter embodies Beth Ann, a housewife betrayed by her husband.

In an interview she granted to Télé 7 jours, Ginnifer Goodwin has entrusted on this new project. “The three heroines have to face the infidelity, each in their own way. Everything is defined by the time and society in which they operate”, she explained. And to continue : “Marc Cherry makes sure that the plot is reassuring to better you disturbed by the result. The heroines are rather confusing and disconcerting”.

Parents of two children

In real life, Ginnifer Goodwin is living the perfect love with Josh Dallas. The couple met in 2011 on the set of the series “Once Upon A Time” (2011-2018). She played Snow White, her Prince Charming. A year after announcing their engagement in 2013, they were married. From their union were born two boys, Oliver Finlay Dallas (2014) and Hugo Wilson Dallas (2016). Their last public appearance was in February 2019, when the evening Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Before playing in “Once Upon A Time” Josh Dallas has shared the poster with Chris Hemsworth in the film “Thor”.

By Non Stop People TV