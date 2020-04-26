Ginnifer Goodwin was supposed to play Anna in “Frozen” before Kristen Bell

Elsa for Idina Menzel could attract most of the attention in Frozen and his suite, with large numbers of showcase’s “Let it Go” and “Into the Unknown”. In addition, it is she who has magical powers, which gives him a head start on her sister Anna.

That said, Anna has a suite dedicated to him. It is mainly known to be adorkable, but she is also steadfast and true. It has a on the goofy side, but she is ready to put everything at stake for his family and his friends, including the snowman that she wanted to build. Kristen Bell is beloved in the party. But it was not the first choice.

Anna of “Frozen” was originally a rabbit

The voice of Anna was almost that of Ginnifer Goodwin, an actress with a lot of Disney experience by proxy, by playing Snow White on Once Upon a Time ABC for seven seasons. She even sang on the show later in its run, and she had dreamed of working for Disney one way or another. She talked about her experiences with Justin Long on his podcast, Life is Short.

Goodwin had taken part in the reading of Frozen, when the film makers had chosen the right voice, but Disney has moved on to something else, although in some respects, Goodwin has not done so. “This one hurts. I have not received the call to continue. “

Maybe not at this time, but Disney was called in for the role of the police officer Judy Hopps, and she has seen the project evolve. The story was initially more on the character of fox, Jason, Batman, Nick, and Judy Hopps was more of a sidekick.

Then, Disney has completely rewritten the script to make Judy the lead role, and Goodwin also has changed voice. It had originally a voice similar to Holly Hunter, but the directors told him: “If we wanted to Holly Hunter, we would have cast Holly Hunter.”.

What did Ginnifer Goodwin on the other (almost)?

Goodwin has links with three films nominated for the Oscars this year.In addition to the quasi-connection with Frozen, she was also in Walk the Line, in collaboration with Joaquin Phoenix (nominated this year for Joker), who played Johnny Cash. Goodwin played the first wife of Cash, Vivian. Walk the Line was directed by James Mangold, who also directed one of the other nominees for best film this year, Ford against Ferrari.

On the podcast, with Long, Goodwin has told how she appeared at the Golden Globes the year in which three performances nominated were roles that she had passed on.

Goodwin has not specified which, but she said: “I do not see that these roles had in them what they were doing. It is not as if I would have presented the same kind of performance. But it was like three in a year, and these (awards) make a difference… I looked at the back of the head of my current manager, and I said to myself: “I have to call this guy tomorrow” because I don’t make good choices.

Each actor has missed opportunities that he regrets, but Goodwin has been a solid career with roles in Big Love, and He’s Just not That Into You, as well as other projects for Disney, such as Tinkerbell and the Legend of the Neverbeast and Sofia the First.

How Anna would it be different with the voices of Ginnifer Goodwin?

Bell has become so identified with the role now, that it is difficult to imagine that someone else played his role. Bell is particularly known for his talents as an actor, and although Goodwin has certainly, his Anna would have been able to be more of a type just as stubborn as Jasmine in Aladdin.

However, as noted by Goodwin, you can go crazy thinking of what could have been. Ironically, Bell had also been invited on the podcast Long, and Bell had said in terms of his legacy, she simply wanted to leave the world a better place.

This has made us think about Goodwin on the late Bill Paxton, his co-star of Big Love, and on how actors should support each other and not be toxic in a business as competitive. In the end, Bell and Goodwin can lay claim to the victory – ‘Frozen’ and ‘ Zootopia have both won the Oscar for best animated film.