Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill : her husband is a famous actor, check out which !

In the series Why Women Killbroadcast this Thursday night on M6, Ginnifer Goodwin is living a complicated relationship with her husband. The character she embodies, that of Beth Ann Stanton, dream, like the other two heroines of the series, to take revenge one day for the man who shares his daily. In life, the real, the actress Ginnifer Goodwin lives happily in a relationship much more fulfilling with her husband. For the past nine years, the actress of 41 years file the perfect love in the arms of a famous comedian.

The lucky man is named Joshua Dallas. Ginnifer and him meet in 2011 thanks to their common passion. The artists of the same age are gathered together for the first time in their life during the filming of the fantasy series Once Upon a Time, which takes place in Canada. She played Snow White, her prince charming. The lightning is mutual and instant.Only a month after their meeting, the two lovers formalize their relationship. It takes then two years to announce their engagement. In the spring of 2014, they got married so in Los Angeles in front of a handful of friends and members of their respective families. In the years that followed, the couple gave birth to two boys. Oliver, in may 2014, and Hugo, in June 2016.

Joshua Dallas, called Josh, sharing with his wife a passion for the stage. Holder of a scholarship enabling him to study in England, he made his first not in the famous troupe of british theatre the Royal Shakespeare Company. From 2006, he begins to combine the roles on american television and in the movies. The public sees blackface Fandral in the blockbuster Thorin 2011, in the face of Chris Hemsworth. He can also hear his voice in various animated movies such as Zootopie, in 2016. Married for four years to English actress Lara Pulver is seen in the series Sherlockunder the guise of Irene Adler, or giving a reply to Tom Cruise in Edge of tomorrow(2014). Now married to the heroine of Why Women KillJoshua Dallas now represents the character of Ben Stone in the series Manifest, on NBC.

