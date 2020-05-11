Ginnifer Goodwin (Why Women Kill : Why she changed her first name

This evening, M6 broadcasts for the first time and in exclusivity Why Women Kill, new fiction colored by the creator of the wonderful series Desperate Housewives, which tells the story of three women, three different eras, with their husband and in the same house. The series opens on the character of Beth Annwhich makes us think of Bree van De Kamp, whose story happens in the 1960s. She discovers that her husband is having an affair and decides to become friends with his mistress… A strong role played by a woman who is just as : Ginnifer Goodwin. The opportunity to discover a little more about this actress is still not known in France.

The one that was able to discover in Big Love and then in Once Upon a Time it has not always been known as Ginnifer. At birth, it’s name was simply “Jennifer” in its spelling the most common in the United States. As she had explained at the talk-show David Letterman,in 2009, she chose to change it into “Im”, because it more closely resembled the way in which his first name was pronounced in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. The actress is now Ginnifer, so that even those who do not have the Southern accent to pronounce her first name correctly. She was officially in 2011.

As a reminder, Ginnifer Goodwin is a mother of two small boys, Olivier Finlay (6 years) and Hugo Wilson (4 years), from her marriage to Josh Dallas. Together, they have played in Once Upon a Time and have lent their voices to the characters in the cardboard cinema Zootopia.