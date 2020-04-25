Giovani dos Santos describes the work of Miguel Herrera as coach.

The contingency that we are currently living in our country, it was not impediment to the day of today #10 of The Eagles of America give a small press conference from his home, where he touched various topics quite interesting, but one highlighted too by the words of the front.

When he was asked about his opinion on the performance of the current helmsman of our team, Gio surprised all and sundry by saying that in addition to qualify as the best coach of the decade, for its taste is the best technician in the history of mexican soccer:

“I think that for me is the best coach of the decade without a doubt, but also for me is the best coach in the history of mexican soccer, so easy, so I think that yes, it is the best,” she said.

We know of the great confidence which we have Miguel Herrera at #10 for The Eagles, let’s remember that the helmsman had a lot to do in that Gio came to America, so that it is understandable to the great chemistry both have, let’s hope both continue to work in the best way as it mean great potential of our team.