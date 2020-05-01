Girl or boy ? Pregnant, Katy Perry confides his dreams and his desires

Katy Perry has announced her pregnancy through a clip unveiled to the public on 5 march 2020. Interviewed in the program “Smallzy’s Surgery”, the singer spoke about her obsessions culinary pregnant woman.

As a couple, with Orlando Bloom since 2016, Katy Perry had announced the very happy news to his fans on march 5, 2020 : by means of the clip of his song “Never Worn White”, the singer’s 35-year-old had revealed that she was pregnant and that she and her fiance had kept the secret for several months.

Three days later, the pretty blonde went to Melbourne Australia for the grand final of the world championship of cricket, his first outing since the announcement of her pregnancy. His fans were able to admire her pregnant belly while she delivered a show full of energy on the ground of the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the end of her show, the star revealed his preference for the sex of her baby : “I hope it’s a girl” was launched, under the cries of joy from his audience.

During the performance of Wide Awake Katy Perry said: “I hope it’s a girl” ❤ #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/fxq1Vkw616 — (@lightperrysk) March 8, 2020

Obsessed with the Tabasco

This Monday, 9 march, Katy Perry was a guest via Facetime in the show “Smallzy”s Surgery” and gave some details on her pregnancy and the journalist australian the interviewer, Kent Small. The singer explained that she had a craving for pregnant woman “weird” : “I’m not a big fan of spicy food, but, suddenly, it is all that I want to eat spicy, spicy !”, she exclaimed during the video call. The darling of Orlando Bloom then stated that a friend had offered a limited edition of Tabasco sauce, which she could now no longer happen : “After be pregnant, I went out all the time my beautiful bottle Tabasco sauce and I told him : “You’re my Grail, I’m going to take you with me everywhere””. Katy Perry then added with humor : “I have never been a fan of spices but you need to know to spice up his life !”

During a session of questions and answers on Instagram, the interpreter of “Firework” then confessed that she had “eaten the same burrito for weeks” and that she was fond of slices of dried mango. Finally, Katy Perry has explained that the beef the “dégoûtait” and that she had resolved to eat nothing but veggie burgers.

Has to read also : Katy Perry explains how Orlando Bloom was out of depression