“Girls Like You” : the secrets of the hymn to the woman of Maroon 5

Multiple versions of a song

When Maroon 5 decided to release “Girls Like You” as a single in may of 2018, the song is already known by long time fans of the group. The title is the fifth and final single from their sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues”, after “I don’t Want to Know”, “Cold”, “The Lovers” and “Wait”. Then beat the expectations of his audience, Adam Levine decided to go out for the occasion a new version of the title, with the help of the rapper Cardi B. Not content to invite him in the song, Levine decided to leave him total freedom to write the presentation of your choice, as explained at the time in an interview with Variety : “I said to Cardi : ‘I want to write something that shows your own ferocity of the woman, the way you want’. I knew that she was going to kill all that is in this verse, and bring the song to something new. It was essential that she should, I begged him to do it“. It will not be by the following four official remixes different from the song, including one with the singer of St. Vincent.

A cascade of stars of the screen

The clip “Girls Like You” remained almost as famous as the song itself, and has confirmed the talent of Maroon 5 in the year of the video clips memorable. Far from the self-mockery, which at times can be demonstrated by the group in its performance, the clip is here, in the image of the lyrics of the song : a hymn to the woman, to all women. And, for this reason, it is a large number of stars that accompany the display of Adam Levine and the Cardi B. Of all ages, of all skin colors and come from all walks of life, these women of influence succeed each other in time of a panel of prestige ; there are some singers (Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora), actresses (Gal “Wonder Woman” Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown, “the strangest Things”, Elizabeth Banks of the saga “the Hunger Games”), but also of the personalities associated with the struggle for social equality, such as tv host Ellen DeGeneres or the mannequin “plus size” Ashley Graham. The clip also makes a wide square to the faces of the movement #MeToo other side of the Atlantic have reported the sexual abuse to which they were subjected, in the image of the gymnast Aly Raisman or actress transgender Trace Lysette. Directed by filmmaker and clippeur David Dobkin, the clip ends in the two most important women in the life of the leader of Maroon 5 : his wife, model Behati Prinsloo, and her daughter, Dusty Rose, born in the year 2016.

A historical success for Maroon 5

The bet makeover “Girls Like You” was quickly revealed to pay for Maroon 5, as well as for the Cardi B, each one of the two, having known with this title one of his greatest successes. If the title reached the seventh place in the lists of france, coming from the other side of the Atlantic, to be installed at least seven weeks at the top of the rankings of the best sales of singles, the Billboard Hot 100. This is the fourth title from Maroon 5 to achieve this performance (and the third of Cardi B). The title will continue to be of 33 weeks in the top 10 of sales, a feat previously only achieved by the “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran. “Girls Like You” has sold more than eight million copies in the united States, and more than twelve million dollars in all over the world.

Listen to “Girls Like You” Maroon 5 :