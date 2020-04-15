Gisele Bündchen, frustrated by her marriage, has written a letter to shock Tom Brady

Coronavirus and containment force, the stars are deprived of output ! They communicate with their fans and the rest of the world thanks to social networks. Tom Brady comes to evoke the tensions of the past in her relationship, and confides that his wife Gisele Bündchen was not happy in their marriage…

It is in the Howard Stern Showthe radio show presented by Howard Stern, and now broadcast on Instagram, Tom Brady has told this dark period of her marriage, going back to 2018. Gisele Bündchen felt excluded from the life of her husband. The american football player 42-year-old explains : “She had the feeling that I was not my role in the family. She said that I was playing football the whole season while she looked after the house, and that suddenly, once the season ended, I said to myself ‘great, I’m going to devote myself to my other activities. I will continue to train me.’ And she said, ‘well, when are you going to do things to the house ? When are you going to bring the kids to school and all that ?’“

Gisele Bündchen went so far as to write a letter to Tom Brady, quite poignantly, that he regains composure “What we would ten years ago will not work forever. We operate differently“he continued in the Howard Stern Show. The new quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back and it has made sacrifices, such as missing the end of the pre-season of his former team, the Patriots of New England.

A new life began for Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, and their two children Benjamin and Vivian (10 and 7 years old), and the eldest son of Tom, John, born of his first marriage with Bridget Moynahan. They have moved to Tampa Bay, Florida, where the athlete is now.

The family occupies a house belonging to another sports legend, former baseball player Derek Jeter.