Gisele Gal Gadot returns to F9

There are compelling reasons to believe that the character of Gal Gadot, Gisele Yashar, will make an appearance in Fast and furious 9. Gadot made her debut in The Fast Saga in 2009 and appeared in three episodes to date. Fast and Furious 9 should be the second-to-last film of the main series Fast & the Furious, but he is always interested in expanding the universe through spin-offs. Here is our theory explaining why Gadot could soon find his family Fast.

The casting of Gadot in Fast & Furious in 2009 was his first concert actor in a feature film. The director Justin Lin was clearly impressed by the actress since she became a key member of the team of Dominic in several films. The experience of Gadot in the israeli defense Forces has in fact helped her to her audition, because she knew the weapons and the melee combat. After its passage in The Fast Saga, the actress has been chosen to portray Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, starting with Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before starring in a movie solo.

Despite the fact that the character has apparently been killed, all hope is not lost for the future of Gadot in The Fast Saga. The trailers of Fast and Furious 9 have already revealed that the justice for Han was finally and Gisele could be another great figure to make a return. Unfortunately, moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to discover the rest of the mysteries of Fast and Furious 9 since the film has been pushed back to a release date in April 2021, one year later. The decision was taken in response to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and its current effects on the entertainment industry. For the moment, there is more time to speculate on what will happen with The Fast Saga.

While doing press for his latest action movie, Bloodshot, Vin Diesel has revealed that Fast and Furious 9, will feature a cameo to a major. Although he has described the cameo as “awesome”, the actor played timidly on all the other details. The question now is whether the cameo secret will be a star back or a new player joining The Fast Saga for Fast and Furious 9 and, potentially, the tenth and last installment of the franchise. If the film decides to bring back an old character, multiple characters might make their return to the monumental.

Monica Fuentes Eva Mendes may be a candidate for fun to return in Fast and Furious 9. His character was an agent of u.s. customs, which has teamed up with Brian O’conner and Roman Pearce to eliminate a drug lord in 2 Fast 2 Furious. Her character was last seen in the scene post-credits of Fast Five when she gave Luke Hobbs a file that revealed that Letty Ortiz was still alive. Since then, the actress is absent from the franchise. The best character to return, however, would be Gisele.

The character of Gadot is regarded as one of the major figures of The Fast Saga for its presence in Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6. Gisele was first introduced as a liaison for Arturo Braga, before you get caught up in the chaos caused by the drug lord. Later, she is aligned with Dom for the burglary in Brazil and has started a romance with Han before returning to help in the fight against Owen Shaw. Unfortunately, by the time of Gisele in the team was cut short when she likely met his death towards the end of Fast & Furious 6.

For that Gadot can return to The Fast Saga, his character should essentially go back to the dead. In order to prevent the crew of Owen Shaw to escape in a heavy lift transport aircraft, the crew of Dom has used specially equipped vehicles to prevent the plane from taking off. At one point, Gisele hung in the back of a Range Rover speeding. Han was on the point of help, but in an effort to save his life of one of the men to Shaw, Gisele dropped his hand so that he can defend himself. It was then believed that Gisele was dead on the track. But something crazy happened in the franchise, therefore there is always a chance that she is still alive.

Fortunately, for fans of Gisele, the characters that come back seemingly from the grave are not unheard of in The Fast Saga. With a series known for parachuting cars, sub-intrigues of amnesia and a spin-off featuring a antagonist is genetically modified, everything is really possible. Letty would have been killed in the fourth film before making his shocking return twice later. Now that Han is alive and well, and is about to join his former crew, who can say that Gisele bündchen can’t do the same?

Although Gisele or fell out of a car at a high speed, his body has never been recovered, at least on the screen. Many viewers follow a rule “no body, no death” where nothing is confirmed, unless stated otherwise direct. Maybe Gisele was seriously injured, but all the members of the team, Shaw has not been removed. Someone from his side would be able to take Gisèle in an unknown location where she was recovering, but also taken hostage. Now that the Shaw family is not the main enemy of Dom and his crew, it is possible that it will re-emerge.

The return of Han into the fold will obviously be a scenario major throughout F9. His character would have been dead for years before the events of the next film. Since Han and Gisele go hand in hand with their past romantic, it is possible that he has found and that the two are in hiding. The desperate need of the help of Dom could come out of their secret retreat.

It doesn’t hurt, either, that Gadot is very sought after, so his involvement in the last two films would be the big draw. Since the representation of Gisele, the star status of Gadot and its popularity have grown exponentially. Of course, this has much to do with his interpretation of Wonder Woman in the DCEU. With Wonder Woman 1984, which will come out this summer, Gadot may be able to film a cameo for F9 with an agreement to play in the final film if his schedule permits. It is also possible that she and Han would be the first of many characters to return.

As the penultimate instalment of The Fast Saga, it is not surprising that some familiar faces join the team. Dom is not only confronted with new Cipher, but it is also confronted with his younger brother, Jakob, who happens to be a deadly assassin with a vendetta. Dom may need all the allies it can get, even former enemies, as the conflict intensifies Fast and furious 9 and the tenth film. Whatever happens, it is clear that there will be an end to remember in this franchise, which spans over two decades.

