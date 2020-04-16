Given the coronavirus, the father of Rihanna’s “thought he was going to die”

The father of Rihanna, Ronald Fenty, said that he had feared the worst when he was still suffering from coronavirus. He said be grateful for the support of his daughter during this period.

“I thought I was going to die, to be honest,” said Ronald Fenty, during an interview granted on April 9, 2020, with the tabloid “The Sun“. A 66-year-old, the father of Rihanna was still getting over the coronavirus. To heal, to him who lives in Barbados with her famous daughter has sent him on a respirator at his home. According to his confession, the singer of 32 years, who took all the days of her news, she has provided “more” than what he needed to survive. In total, Ronald Fenty has spent fourteen days in a center of isolation before being declared cured. “I love you so much Robyn (the real name of Rihanna, ed.) She has done so much for me, I appreciate everything she has done,” said the father of the family.

According to his father, the interpreter of the hit “Diamonds” has given more than $ 700,000 of respirators to its country of origin. “I want everyone to rest at home. This is a serious situation, more serious than what people think. Please, stay home”, he concluded.

In full fight against domestic violence

Since the beginning of the pandemic coronavirus, Rihanna is mobilized regularly through its association, the Clara Lionel Foundation, to help the poorest, the medical staff, but also to the victims of domestic violence who are increasing in this period of quarantine.

In partnership with the founder of Twitter Jack Dorsay, these are the 4.2 million dollars that she has to pay to help women and children who take refuge in specialized centers in Los Angeles, as the reports the press. What to feed during ten weeks and offer a roof to those who suffer from domestic violence.

