Givenchy : A close relative of the Lady Gaga and Kanye West joined the house

In addition to his work at Givenchy, Matthew Williams will continue to create his own label, 1017 Alyx 9SM (or, more commonly, Alyx), of which the first collection had seen the light of day in 2015.

Matthew Williams was born in Chicago, the same city as his friend, Virgil Abloh, founder of Off-White™, and the artistic director of the collections of the men of Louis Vuitton. Before you start, the two men were associated for the basis of the State of Triune, the name of their duo of DJs and a clothing brand. Matthew and Virgil were among the collaborators Kanye West, have been helped by their stage productions and fashion, more recently, during the first collections of the brand Yeezy.

Matthew Williams has also worked with Lady Gaga. He has been artistic director of the creative collective of the singer’s Haus Of Gaga, between 2008 and 2010.