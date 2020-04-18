Gives positive covid-19 Vanessa Zambotti

Chihuahua.- Vanessa Zambotti, judoka originally from Parral, published in social networks that gave positive covid-19.

The news made it in your profile of facebook, confirming that it is quiet.

In the publication is not confirmed in what city is doing the quarantine.

“Di positive Covid-19 , I feel good, I’m quiet and at home; no major symptoms nothing more than fever and malaise. I have the support of people close to me in my life both family and work, and friends. Try to make the quarantine for 3 weeks but I don’t know that step. Watch out, a lot is bitch is disease”, quoted in the original message.