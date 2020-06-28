Gladiator in TFX : what is the faithful companion of Schwarzenegger faces Russell Crowe in the sand ? – Actus Ciné

“The gladiator”, peplum worship led by Russell Crowe, is broadcast tonight on TFX. For the occasion, again in the design of the famous scene of the duel with the tigers…

The battle from the beginning to the end of the scene, passing by fighting in the arena, the Gladiator has many impressive scenes that make this peplum a reference in the field, which has never since been equaled. Among these sequences, the fight between Russell Crowe and Trigis, played by the great Sven-Ole Thorsen. The two gladiators, surrounded by tigers, engaged in a duel to the death resulting in the victory of the hero, choosing eventually to leave the life insurance to your rival to go against the will of the cowardly Convenient.

The tigers that we see in the film have not been designed digitally, but they are real. Five cats were brought in for the filming of the scene. During its conception, a veterinarian armed with a tranquilizer was always on site, ready to press the shutter-release button in case of an incident. Even in this context of safety, Russell Crowe made not less than 4.5 metres from the animals. For the anecdote, was the original question of opting for a rhino, and not the tigers ! But the thing turned out to be too difficult.

United International Pictures (UIP) Russell Crowe during the filming of the scene



The rival of Russell Crowe, the imposing warrior Trigis, is embodied by a man named Sven-Ole Thorsen, a former bodybuilder and ex-karateka Danish known for having played alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger… not far from fifteen films, has been used by the former governor of California ! The two men have shared the cast of Conan the Barbarian, Conan the Destroyer, The Contract, Predator, the running Man, Twins, Twins, Total Recall, Terminator 2 – judgment day, Last Action Hero, Eraser, The Race to the toy, Batman & Robin, The End of days and collateral Damage.

Its impressive stature is one of the reasons for the quality of a duel with Russell Crowe : with the last being less chunky than him, this asymmetry adds an epic feel to the face-to-face. Comedian dane recalls the filming of this scene difficult : “This is one of the most difficult of my career, everything has been choreographed and storyboardé. And had three and a half weeks of rehearsal, 10 hours a day, with linings, Russell Crowe, tigers, swords, the axe, the mask, the armor weighing 23 pounds… it was very complicated.”