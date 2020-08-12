Glaswegian household to star in new ITV present Actual Housewives of Jersey

A Glaswegian are to star on a brand new ITV present and grow to be Scotland’s first showbiz household.

The clan, led by mum and style guru Tessa, are set to be entrance and centre of latest ITVB collection The Actual Housewives of Jersey – which would be the greatest present on the Channel Islands since 80s cop collection Bergerac, reviews the Every day File.

Tessa, 50, will seem on the present along with her German film-maker husband Sascha, 40, and their daughters Tallia Storm, a rising pop singer, 21, Tessie, 23, a financier, and their sons Johnnie, who turns 16 on the finish of the month, and Zach, 13.







(Picture: David M Bennett)



The Glasgow-based powerhouse arrange the Scottish Style Awards and was given a CBE in 2016 for her contribution to style and textiles.

She and Sascha started their PR company Hartmann Media in 1996 and she or he represented the world’s greatest designers together with Ralph Lauren, Swarovski and Louis Vuitton.

Tessa, the daughter of millionaire industrialist John Fortune Fraser who died final 12 months, studied advertising and marketing and enterprise regulation at college earlier than working within the US and London.









She turned referred to as Dr Tessa Hartmann after receiving an honorary doctorate from Glasgow Caledonian College. She’s additionally “glamager” to daughter Tallia’s in her music profession.

Tessa additionally underwent surgical procedure and chemotherapy for breast most cancers in 2017 – instilling her warrior spirit in her household with a no-nonsense angle which ought to make for some dramatic scenes.









Talking concerning the present being filmed in Jersey, she stated: “It’s an enormous alternative for the island – something we are able to do to present a platform to this superb place when it comes to encouraging retail and tourism is a superb alternative.

“From an financial perspective I feel it’s going to be enormous.”

It would be part of The Actual Housewives franchise which began in 2006 with The Actual Housewives of Orange County and was joined in 2009 by The Actual Housewives of New Jersey earlier than transferring throughout the pond for The Actual Housewives of Cheshire in 2015.

Different names within the body for the newest Housewives spin-off embrace Superman Henry Cavill’s sister-in-law, Kiri Cavill in addition to Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews’ older sister Nina Mackie.