“Glee” : Ryan Murphy imagines a reboot of the series

And if a reboot of Glee saw on the day ? The idea has crossed the mind of its creator which was not displeasing to the fans !

This is a publication which unleashed the fans. Six years after the clap from the end of the series Glee, the nostalgia is always present in the spectators but also for its creator, Ryan Murphy. In a post published on his account Instagram, the screenwriter of American Horror Story or more recently Hollywood has shared his desire to start a reboot of the musical series.

Ryan Murphy imagines a different scenario for “Glee”, a reboot on the way ?

“Imagine that we are in 2009 and I lived in a world where I knew Lea MicheleBen Platt (The Politician) and Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) (Ben and Beanie, I think, were in high school at the time… and I think they are disguised in the characters of Glee one time for Halloween ?)“begins the director and producer Ryan Murphy.

“If I had had access to these talents, here’s the new driver : Lea and Ben are enemies who are fighting for the heart and soul of the Glee Club. Ben is also part of the football team and layer almost with the whole school and is the nerve center of McKinley. Beanie is their best common friend, and is torn between them. Suddenly, Beanie associates to Sue Sylvesterjoined the Glee Club and becomes the soloist and main star of the club. Leah and Ben must join forces to dethrone”, described there before you confess, “I WANT TO TURN THIS NEW DRIVER. Maybe I’ll do it ?”

Fans ready to see this reboot of “Glee”

It was not long more for that fans of the series which revealed Lea Michele, imagine to turn the casting ideal in this new history. In place of the former students of McKinley high, Timothée Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Tom Holland, Margot Robbieor Ansel Elgort, Zendaya and Brad Pitt. A casting five-star hotel that has much amused the writer.

