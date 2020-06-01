Glee : Ryan Murphy imagines the new cast of the series and ignited the canvas (Photos) – Latina

Don’t stop believing. Fans Glee have never ceased to believe in the return of the series. And they can be done well ! On Instagram, Ryan Murphy, the creator of the famous musical series, has shared a photo end of the opening credits that it was accompanied by a caption nostalgic : “ Can you imagine in 2009, when I was living in a world where I met Lea Michele, Ben Platt, and Beanie Feldstein. If I had that power, here the driver that I would suggest : Lea and Ben are enemies who are fighting for the Glee Club (…) “.

At the end of his text, he then wrote :” I want to start shooting ! Do I have to ? “. Viewers immediately expressed their excitement and approval for a return or remake of the series on television or even in cinema in the form of a “Gleeboot” (Glee+reboot).

A DREAM CAST !

Seduced by the idea, Ryan Murphy is therefore gone a step further by offering a whole new cast made up of hollywood stars : Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Pattinson, Margot Robbie, Zendata, Tom Holland, Emma Stone, or Ansel Elgort.

Internet users, however, were much less excited by the idea of the writer and have made it known : “It is necessary to do a reboot to the movie with the cast original ! “, ” Group the true casting and turn a seventh season, it is not so complicated ! “, ” Ryan, and why not a spin-off instead of a reboot ? “, ” No, keep the cast original, otherwise do nothing ! “.

The series Glee will she really be entitled to a continuation ? Case to follow… waiting for the official response from Ryan Murphy, fans of Glee can find all the seasons on Netflix.

.