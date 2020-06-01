Glee : the series will be back soon on screens ?

It is on account of Instagram, that Ryan Murphy, the producer of the musical series “Glee” or “Nip Tuck” and even “American Horror Story” has posted a photo suggesting that a reboot may be thinking. In his publication, after describing a new history in connection with the Glee Club and even the names of the new characters, he did not hesitate to proclaim to his followers : “I want to shoot it and redo the pilot. Maybe I’ll do that ? ” he asked. The post sparked the excitement of fans, since we can read in the comments ” OMG I can’t wait “, “I support this idea” or ” Thanks for what you do with Glee, we want more ! “.

The fans went a step further since they have also imagined what could be the casting thanks to the clues given by Ryan Murphy.

A response a photo

The result of the reactions of the fans, Ryan Murphy has posted a few days later a photo rather amazing. It is, in fact, a cliché of the casting original, but replaced by the faces of the actors in the casting fantasized by fans. And the proposals are rather interesting since you can see Timothée Chalamet in the role of Finn Hudson, Saoirse Ronan in one of Rachel Berry, or even Margot Robbie, in one of Quinn Fabray and even Brad Pitt who would play Will Schuester, the director of the Glee Club. There is also the presence of Ansel Elgort, Emma Stone, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Charles Melton. A cast that is a dream.