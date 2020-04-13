Glenn Beckert dies today April 12, 2020

Baseball United States, is dressed in mourning after the announcement of the death the historic Glenn Beckert.

Four times “All-Star” of the Chicago Cubs in Major League baseball, Beckert passed away this Sunday at age 79.

The trajectory of Beckert

The player from second base with the Cubs from 1965 to 1973 he spent two more seasons with the San Diego padres before retiring.

The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the death of former infielder Glenn Beckert. Beckert was a gold glove winner and four-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/rh9JiEpQod — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2020

“We lost a great player today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was my friend, my teammate of the Cubs,” said Ferguson Jenkins.

And he continued: “we will miss Him very much. My thoughts and prayers are with the family Beckert,” said on Twitter.

In 1 thousand 320 games in his career, Glenn Beckert batted .283 average.

So lucy Glenn Becker, still smiling to take the bat. / Social networking

While in 1968 he finished ninth in the voting for the MVP of the National League and he led the Major Leagues that year in runs scored with 98.

In addition to the Cubs, hundreds of people expressed their sorrow on social networks.

*With information from AFP