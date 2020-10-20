Gloria Estefan asked her daughter Emily Estefan to hide that she was a lesbian

On her Facebook Watch show, Emily remembered when her mother asked her to hide that from her grandmother Gloria Fajardo.

Emily Estefan, daughter of Gloria and Emilio Estefan, spoke this week about her journey to live as a “queer woman” and revealed on the Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk: The Estefan, that her sexuality was not well received by her mother. . , Gloria Estefan, at the beginning.

On Wednesday’s episode, Emily talked about the moment she discovered herself as a lesbian.

Emily recalled that Gloria asked her not to talk about her personal life around her Cuban grandmother, Gloria Fajardo.

“It was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl,’” Emily recalled. “The first thing you said was, ‘If you say that to your grandmother and she dies, her blood will be on your hands.’ I was not prepared for that. That’s when I started hurting myself, ”he added. “I’ll never forget that,” Emily lamented for being censored by Estefan.

Gloria, visibly shocked, did not deny Emily’s comment about the show, but said her daughter was “remembering things, like everyone else, in a different way.”

She defended her position: “I was trying to protect my sick mother from any impact that could affect her health, and Emily from anything that could end their relationship,” she explained.

Gloria Fajardo died in 2017 at the age of 88 and never found out the truth about her granddaughter, who declared her sexual orientation that same year.