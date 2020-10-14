Gloria Estefan’s daughter talks about how she faced assuming gay

Emily Estefan spoke about it on the Facebook Live program The Estefans, the Latin version of Red Table Talk.

Emily Estefan spoke about her experience coming out of the closet, the reaction of her family, and the environment that surrounded her in the Latin version of ‘Red Table Talk’.

The program broadcast on Facebook in its Latin version ‘The Estefans’, participated in Estefan, her daughter Emily and Lily Estefan.

The young woman related that when she openly assumed herself as a homosexual, she could no longer silence her true self to her family, and she first confessed to her mother that she was a lesbian.

Both Gloria and her other relatives took her reality very naturally, but this was not the case in her social environment, since she did suffer a lot of rejection, a situation that was not easy to face.

Gloria also spoke about how that important moment in the life of Emily and the whole family was like, that undoubtedly love was the ingredient that helped her to cope in the best possible way.