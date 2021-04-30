Goddess of Olympus, Demi Rose models and is heaven on earth

The popular and charismatic British model Demi Rose recently uploaded her last photoshoot in which her followers believed they had seen a goddess of Olympus, practically it’s like seeing the sky on earth, or at least it’s what her real fans consider.

That’s right, these are two photographs placed on her official Instagram being her last post and her most recent photos in existence, in which we can appreciate how the young woman models perfectly before the stairs of the back of her mansion in Ibiza, Spain, “the island of the party” where she is living and where she received a lot of rose arrangements.

So far you don’t know who gave her so many flowers but what we do know is that she was fascinated and that she quickly decided to do a photoshoot around them, using a small fur-colored ensemble that made her charms look perfectly from the professional camera and her audience instantly fell in love.

The photos were also received that quickly likes began to arrive and managed to exceed half a million in a few hours a number that demonstrates the quality of influencer it is and how committed its fans are to supporting it.

The young woman is celebrating and enjoying the fruits of her great work because over the years she has obtained a faithful audience that appreciates all the content she does and how not to do it because her entertainment pieces are one of the most attractive of the whole internet and in the shows that you can simply look beautiful there is no lack of expensive clothes or jewelry to be able to look as beautiful as she does.

Rose’s curves have managed to win the hearts of hundreds of thousands of netizens and you could even say that of millions because she has more and more followers on the social network of photos and videos where everyone can enjoy it freely.

It should be remembered that in her stories she always handles direct communication with her followers and there she shares videos and photos of her activities such as acute behind-the-camera that she placed in that place a little before she took the photographs walking and showing off in that interesting outfit.