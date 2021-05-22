Goddess of the Galaxy, Kylie Jenner shares art about her

A few hours ago the beautiful model, entrepreneur, and socialite, Kylie Jenner showed that she loves it when her fans make a work of art about her and this time it was an illustrator who dedicated herself to drawing the young woman as “goddess of the galaxy”.

That’s right, the famous young woman shared an image created by one of her fans in which she appears with galaxy background, and she drawn in her most recent black-white outfit, of course highlighting her cute makeup while holding a hand to her face.

The cute image is quite good and you can tell that it was created with great love by one of her most faithful followers, who dedicated enough time to that the results were optimal in her piece of entertainment and surely right now she is very happy that she herself shared it in her stories.

And imagine creating a drawing of one of your famous favorites and that she shares it herself on her official Instagram profile is practically crazy that can bring joy to any of her loyal fans.

In addition to this striking story he also placed some that became the center of attention quickly, thanks to the fact that in them he is not wearing a single drop of makeup and that seems a little strange to us of a young woman who is dedicated to selling them, however, all this was with the aim of promoting that in her online store has a very interesting promotion.

That’s how if you get to buy something on its website and qualify that it is to buy more than $50 you will receive the small version of its lightening oil for the face one that you get together in the skin and makes exquisite results and that she tried in a couple of videos herself.

There is no doubt that the entrepreneur knows very well how to manage their social networks and at the same time share promotions in such a natural way that their fans do not even realize in fact she looks so pretty that she really genders that concern among many users who already want to be able to try their lightening oil.

On that Kylie Jenner also has prepared new surprises for her other Kylie Cosmetics store, where she deleted all the photos from her Instagram and finds herself preparing a very special announcement that will be made soon.

Surely these days we will receive the announcement and it will be one of the most important of the year for her because she has really been striving every day to be able to impress social networks with the newness of her brand that comes with all the attitude to continue to be one of the richest entrepreneurs in the world.

