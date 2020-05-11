Godzilla 2 : Millie Bobby Brown is ready to interview “Fear/No Fear” – Actus Ciné

This is even more true after having seen the film : the actress and the character have absolutely nothing to do. In the film, his character is much more simple, this is a classic ado. His delivery is effective without being transcendent, Blockbuster requires : there are many other actors / actresses who have been stealing easily the star, not to mention Godzilla.If we take the case of Natalie Portman, she started directly by the film with Leon, which is an advantage. And before making his first blockbuster (Star Wars), she had already toured with Woody Allen.Millie Bobby Brown is made known by Netflix. It is a public very different, younger. And Stranger Things, like most TV series, will never be as cult films on the big screen as Leo. So start directly with the blockbuster heavy, I don’t know if it is the best choice… especially since his next film is Godzilla Vs. King Kong.