Godzilla vs Kong is adjourned, the meeting titanic will not take place this year – Movie News

Great day for Warner, which announces at the same time the report of Principle, Matrix 4 and Wonder Woman 1984. A list of important films, to which are added Godzilla vs Kong, a film that is less expected and less strategic for the study may be, but an important issue to all of the same in the light of the costs incurred, and their key role in the continuation (or not) of the expansion of the universe to which it belongs. After Godzilla and Kong : Skull Island relatively convincing in the financial plan, and a Godzilla II : King of the Monsters that began in earnest at the bite of the nose, Godzilla vs Kong in reality you do not have the right to be wrong if suites want to see the light of day.

To this end, Warner has taken the strategic decision to fold his great fool of 2020 and out of the box of toys next year. Godzilla vs Kong, which was released in mid-November of this year, it is, therefore, pushed back to may 21, 2021it is the original release date Matrix 4 prior to report (dates of us). A gesture that has the double advantage of leading the calendar year-end Warner, Wonder Woman 1984 outgoing now in October 2020, and that avoids the weakest link in the chain Warner to rub the juggernaut The Black Widowthe first film of the MCU post-coronavirus-and post-final, and that huge monster of Disney.

Godzilla vs Kong therefore, you will have to fight against Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ringsa opponent is certainly less impressive due to its smaller popularity in comparison with the heroine of Scarlett Johansson, but damn hard all the same due to the current power of the brand MCU and against which he will have to do a lot more than 386 measly million dollars Godzilla II : King of the Monsters to impose. We expect them to director Adam Wingard and the cast Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown have stepped up their game.

For France, the release date has not yet been changed, but the new program should be announced shortly.

