Godzilla Vs. Kong is rated PG-13, promising a lot of violence and destruction

Godzilla Vs Kong has officially received a rating of PG-13. The entry next in Warner Bros. and the so-called MonsterVerse Legendary is expected to arrive later this year. He will see the current version of Godzilla, whom we met for the first time in 2014, facing King Kong, to which we have been presented in Kong: Skull Island (2017). The good news is that they do lésineront not on violence and destruction.

The Motion Picture Association of America has recently released its official score for Godzilla vs. Kong. According to the MPAA, the film has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of intense violence / destruction of creatures and language” short. This corresponds to what we expect from these films in recent years. This does not provide us with new information fleshy, but it does mean that the film is fully complete and in the box. Now, it is just a matter of when it will eventually hit theaters, which is may be in the air.

The movie was initially due out in theaters in march. However, Warner Bros.decided to postpone it to November 20, which is the current situation. The cinemas are closed in the United States and in much of the world for months. It is expected that the theatres begin to reopen this month, but that remains to be seen, it is the number of people who will be present at the box office. Warner Bros.has adopted an approach of expectant management with Tenet, the last of Christopher Nolan, which should be out in cinemas on July 17. November is far away, but a lot of things that could happen in the meantime. Some of the circumstantial evidence surrounding the release of an art book promotional suggest that Godzilla vs. Kong could be pushed back to may 2021.

Last year saw the release of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which was the long-awaited sequel to Godzilla 2014. It has received a response to lukewarm reviews and has earned $ 386 million dollars less than stellar at the box office worldwide. Godzilla vs. Kong with a recovery with the Monarch as the organization embarks on a dangerous assignment on a field unexplored as they discover clues about the origins of the Titans. A conspiracy human is revealed that threatens to erase forever the creatures of the surface of the earth.

Adam Wingard (Blair Witch) directed the film. Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler will revert to their roles of King of the Monsters. New cast members include Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick. Although a large part of the story has been kept a secret, revelations of toys and Easter eggs have shown that another classic creation of the canon of the monster, Toho will join the action this time. We will be sure to keep you informed as more details become available. This news reaches us via FilmRatings.com.

