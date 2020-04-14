Godzilla Vs. Kong Toys reveals a new monster and a big surprise

We have a new look on some of the monsters to appear in Godzilla Vs Kong. Namely, Godzilla and King Kong, as well as a new kaiju that seems to get in on the action. Coupled with the little we know about the next fight monsters to success, it seems that this is going to be another beast full of beasts in the MonsterVerse.

Godzilla vs Kong toys Playmates has finally revealed.

– Ian Cassidy (@ IanCass86762618) 6 April 2020

Attention: spoilers possible to come for Godzilla vs. Kong. Often, leaks toys can be a little misleading or downright inaccurate when it comes to describing what is actually seen in the film itself. That said, there are more than chances decent of revealing something that could be better appreciated during the night of the opening. Therefore, those who want to return to the purity may want to go back now. A handful of images of the toys Playmates to come have been leaked online and they prévisualisent the new designs for Godzilla and King Kong, which is very similar to the versions of the creatures that fans of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island will be familiar with.

Specifically in relation to Godzilla, there is a toy that shows us a beast called the ” Mega Godzilla “. You see its fins bathed in the glow of red, almost melted like lava. Perhaps will we see the king of the monsters get another power unique this time? One of the most revealing of these toys is a new creature named Nozuki. Just like the MOTU of Godzilla in 2014, this appears to be an original creation for the franchise MonsterVerse. It looks like a gigantic serpent with wings. The question is which side is this Titan?

A toy previous revealed all but confirmed that Mechagodzilla would also be involved in the madness. There is a version of this film, which is a fight with relatively simple as stated in the title. It seems that the creative team, led by director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch), has adopted a different approach. Instead, they have decided to go a little further with it by introducing other monsters, and a machine to kill monsters artificial in the mix. Remains to be seen if it’s for the better.

The cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Brian Tyree Henry, Demian Bichir, Alexander Skarsgard, Eisa Gonzalez, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall and Lance Reddick. The film will follow in the footsteps of the king of the monsters last year, which turned out to be a disappointment critically and commercial for Warner Bros.and Legendary Pictures. Godzilla vs Kong was already well into production at this time, so there was no brake on it. However, it has been delayed for several months, even before the closure of cinemas in the United States and in the world. It is now expected to arrive, at least for the moment, the 20 November. Make sure you check out the photos for yourself. This news reaches us via Godzilla-Movies.com.

