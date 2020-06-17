Godzilla Vs. Kong: two powerful forces will collide, and how!

The next film, the monster american Godzilla vs Kong is highly anticipated! This will be the 36th of the film of the popular franchise of Godzilla. Will be also considered as the 12th movie of the franchise, King Kong. The release date of the film has already been delayed. We have all the information about the movie in this article. Then, immerse yourself to know everything!

Godzilla Vs. Release date of Kong

Before, the film was released in November of 2020. But, due to delays in the production process due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, which has been reported. So, the new release date of Godzilla Vs. Kong on 21 may 2021.

First of all, in an announcement in 2015, a world of cinema in common between Kong and Godzilla has been referred to. Later, the writer, the director, the cast and other members of the teams have been integrated in the following years. The shooting of the film was completed in April of last year.

What will be the plot of Godzilla Vs. Kong?

As described in the statement of Legendary and Warner Bros, this movie is going to show the collision between Godzilla and Kong. These two forces of nature, the more powerful will be the beginning of a great battle. So, we’re going to see a spectacular fight between our two characters, who are strong favorites. In addition, there is a kind of conspiracy of man that put in danger the life of all creatures. Therefore, good or bad, no one will be saved.

The members of the distribution

A solid-cast, and a team chosen with style is something that makes this film more fascinating for us. Wingard is the director of Godzilla Vs. Kong. In addition, the list of confirmed players includes:

Alexander Skarsgård

Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell

Brian Tyree HenryShun Oguri

Rebecca Hall

Eiza Gonzalez

Kyle Chandler as Dr. Mark Russell

Jessica Henwick

Julian Dennison

Demián Bichir

Godzilla Vs. Kong (IMAGE: Pinterest)

The cast is full of talented actors and legendary. Therefore, it will be awesome to see all of this in a film with a plot strong. During this time, stay tuned to get all the latest updates on any of the ads related with Godzilla Vs. Kong.