“Going to the doctor if you think LeBron is better than Jordan “

David Falk, the famous agent of Michael Jordan and many other stars, rarely talk about it in the press. But when he does, the man knows how to get noticed. Proof.

Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Dikembe Mutombo, Jalen Rose, John Stockton, James Worthy… There are more famous clients of David Falk, including the largest fish remains, of course, Michael Jordan itself, and this since its inception.

At the microphone for NBC Sports, Falk appeared very talkative and the language rather well hung. He first used the antenna for tackle shamelessly Scottie Pippen, before discussing the endless debate between Her Majesty and a certain LeBron James.

If you were expecting an objective analysis, as you say it is missed. David Falk is certain : the King has nothing to do in the discussion, and he did know in terms that could not be more clear.

I hope, even if I doubt that this documentary will end all discussion on : “Is it that LeBron is in competition with Jordan ? “Jordan is in another galaxy. If you do not see it with your eyes, maybe the doctor can help you and prescribe you a test eye with the ophthalmologist.

Read also | The player of the Bulls who will not appear in The Last Dance

Trash-talkeur as its most famous customer, the agent then continued, not without a certain sense of hyperbole :

If Jordan played today, with such a low defense, hand-checking banned… If he was in his prime with the current rules, it would be between 50 and 60 points per game. I think it shooterait to 75% of success. Without the hand-checking, he would be totally unstoppable. Watching the documentary, I realized that, unless you are declared blind, you can’t seriously think that there is another player in the story in which they approach the sphere. Person.

Fortunately, the subject was then changed, without what Falk would surely tell us that Michael Jordan could come back tomorrow and score 150 points in a game.

More seriously, the agent seems to be very invested in asserting the superiority of his client, and all of its arguments are not farfetched. The prohibition of hand-checking, for example, has actually changed a lot in the way of defending and would give even more freedom to Jordan in the current era. From there to get to 75%, not sure.

There has to be loyal to someone and believe in him in a reasoned way… and then there’s David Falk, who would be convinced that Michael Jordan could get in a ring to face Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali in 1-on-2. One thing is for sure, His Airness has chosen its representative.