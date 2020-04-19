Golden accepts elimination of the Ascent MX “to be able to shine as a place in the Liga MX”

Since the leaders of the mexican soccer announced that the Ascent MX would be removedthe debate over this decision is intensified. While players, coaches, and analysts are against, some clubs of the division have agreed to the measure.
Now, the historic square of Dorados of Sinaloa ruled in favor of the removal of the silver league. In a press release, the club sent him a message to his fans and the public in general.
“In the facts and with work we have shown that the goal of our institution has always been to achieve the maximum circuit. In the sports area we have tried like no other and demonstrate the liguillas, finals, championships and characters you have come to write history in our institution,” explained the team.
The Big Fish reminded the health crisis that crosses Mexico by the pandemic coronavirus. However, emphasized that cannot be indolent to the situation in the clubs in the Ascent MXwith respect to the economic issue.
“As a member of the League we are convinced that the previous format was worn, while some were more suited than the other, that’s not necessarily what was good and although sometimes it turned out well, were more often showed the opposite,” he explained.
He recalled that the institution sinaloan has always believed in the merit of sport, the players, and the fans. “With these principles as our engine we chose to reinvent ourselves and we are confident that we will attain with greater certainty our goal, proving once again that We are First,” she said.
Golden pointed out that they had sought “evolve to the formats and rules of competition after the cancellation of the tournament Closing and the lifting of the sanitary contingency”.
It should be noted that the clubs Querétaro and Tijuana, those who belong together Gold Hot group, voted in favor of the elimination of the Ascent MX in the assembly of owners, according to the newspaper Marca.
And that is, this Friday, the Liga MX was made official the elimination of the division of ascent, under the reason of an economic restructuring of the clubs that make up this tournament.
“The division, in recent seasons, she has lost income, both in television rights as well as in sponsorships, profits by the ticket office and esquilmos day of the party, with results that are not those desired,” said Henry Bonilla, president of the League MX, in a press conference from his home.
However, players, technicians, and even their family members have asked conscience in this situation of desperate from a week ago. One of them was the former coach of the Colts of Atlante, the argentine Angel Cappa.
“I want to solidarizarme with all the players of Mexico they are in second division, due to the abuse that have been well received by the leaders of the mexican soccer,” said the coach who helped Jorge Valdano to lead to Real Madrid.
Cappa made a call to the administration of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to intervene in the mexican soccer. “It seems to Me, as in Mexico, we are living in democratic government, the government would have to intervene”, said in a video posted on Twitter by former player Diego Latorre.
Also, players have posted on your social networks to a press release to indicate his stance against the measure of the Liga MX. “Remove the Ascent, affects not only competition, we will leave without further opportunities to develop ourselves, without being able to bring sustenance to our homes, especially in this era so complicated at the global level,” reads the press release.