Golden armor way Batsuit of the Amazon

The golden armor of Wonder Woman in the Wonder Woman 1984 is compared with the Batsuit of Batman.

Wonder Woman 1984 inspired by the vision of Christopher Nolan in the Batman costume. The costume designer The Knight Of The Night Lindy Hemming spoke of giving life to the golden armor of Wonder Woman for the next movie.

Hemmings explained that the golden armor is composed of a “garment fantastic” fact “small panels of urethane” as applied to a combination, in which items in polyurethane, painted in gold and printed in 3D, created by Peter Bohanna have been added. The costume designer then compares the golden armor in the locker room “in the form of a tattoo”, ” Batman.

She explains : “It’s like the Batsuit. A joint in the form of a tattoo means that the person can move, rotate, and rotate, and return to his previous position. That said, it was not comfortable to carry, and no armor of any kind is not pleasant to wear ! “

The golden armor is one of the most emblematic pieces of the arsenal of Wonder Woman in the comics. To make the Hem, the challenge of the creation of the armor was to rebuild everything in such a way that the parts of the costume could be used for different plans, while presenting the illusion of being in the armor.

She explains : ” [Gal Gadot] could be a part of the armor. It could, therefore, have the legs free, while she was filmed from the waist up. And the wings were removed when they were not needed, which was often the case. Patty wanted the wings to become ” a formation of shields comprised of a single woman “, so that no one can attack. “

To succeed the effect, the Hems, has created several sets of wings, some had structures in the form of a cage in the rear for ease of shots of Gal Gadot to use the wings.

Wonder Woman 1984 is the new signature of Patty Jenkins and performed by Gal Gadot in the lead role. The film reunites Chris Pine in the guise of Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig in the role of Chita, Pedro Pascal in of Max Lord, Robin Wright of Antiope and Connie Nielsen in one of Hippolyta.

Appointment in the room on September 30 to Wonder Woman 1984.

Credit And ©Warner Bros