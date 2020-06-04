Golden Globes : Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon clink glasses to the health of Jay Z and Beyoncé

Sunday 5 January was held the ceremony of the Golden Globes, antechamber of the Oscars, including the 92nd ceremony will be held on the 9th of February next. As usual, the event has carried a lot of strong emotions and the funny moments, on stage as in the audience. In particular, when Reese Witherspoon was given champagne by his table-mates Jay Z and Beyoncé.

This Sunday, January 5, 2020, was the 77th ceremony of the Golden Globesan evening organized by the association hollywood foreign press that awards the best films in the television series of the past year. And it is a small disappointment for the artists hexagon since neither Ladj Ly, and its Miserableor Céline Sciamma and her Portrait of the girl on fire have been rewarded. It is Parasitethe Korean Boon Jong Ho, already webbed at the last festival de Cannes, which was awarded the prize for the best foreign film. The big winner of the evening is the american film director Sam Mendes, won the Golden Globe for best director and best film for 1917, the output of which is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, next.

Jennifer Aniston doubly served by Jay Z

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston were also present in order to defend their latest joint project : the television series The Morning Show, narrating the behind the scenes of a television program morning in the United States. Very close since their participation in the series Friends in which Reese Witherspoon sang Jill, the little sister of the ex of Brad Pitt, the two actresses spent the evening at the same table, in the company of the producer Kristin Hahn. And even if the series has not won the vote, this has not prevented them from hurt ! Arrivals in the short drink, they have been able to count on Reese Witherspoon which do not hesitate to request refueling at the table nearby, occupied in particular by Jay-Z and Beyoncé. And what was their surprise when the dad of Blue Ivy gave them a few cuts of its own vintage champagne Ace of Spade (Ace of spades). A generosity immortalised by the actress in her story instagram. It’s still nice this is Jay Z !