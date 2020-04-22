Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and her daughter run the 30th edition of the magazine Beautiful

PHOTO FILE: 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, United States, 21/01/2018 – Actresses Goldie Hawn (L) and Kate Hudson. / Photo taken on November 21, 2018 / REUTERS / Monica Almeida

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – actress Goldie Hawn, her daughter Kate Hudson and her granddaughter, Rani Pink Fujikawa have graced the cover of the wonderful annual number of the magazine “People” on Tuesday.

It was the first time that three generations appeared on the cover Beautiful, which marked the 30th anniversary of one of the honors of the most sought-after of the publication of celebrities.

“These women exemplify what is important to us at this moment: positivity, kindness, laughter, and the family,” said the editor-in-chief of “People,” Dan Wakeford.

In the magazine, the star of “Private Benjamin” Hawn, 74 years of age, and the actress, “Almost Famous” Hudson, 41 years old, speak of their relationship and the challenges of parenting.

“Mom was my biggest cheerleader. And I was just thinking of Rani … saying: “I hope that I will give him this kind of

confidence, “you know?” Hudson told the magazine.

The double issue, on newsstands Friday, contains 40 pages of other stars, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Rita Wilson, who were photographed for the section “Barefaced Beauties”.

Michelle Pfeiffer was the first person to appear on the cover of the most beautiful special issue in 1990. Over the years, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Leonardo DiCaprio and Beyonce were among the five favorites favorite.

The feature has been modified in the 2018 to become simply the problem Beautiful.