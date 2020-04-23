Goldman taught him to sing “as if she had a baby in her arms”

Celine Dion is an international superstar, known for its many tubes. Then she got to work with a good number of artists at its debut, the star has made a collaboration with Jean-Jacques Goldman, who gave him a commission.

You certainly know this woman, who, through his many songs, was about her. Indeed, Celine Dion has an impact on the world because of his voice, but also of its history.

In an interview, its director Erick Benzi tells with passionhow she became famous at the side of Jean-Jacques Goldman.

A DUO ALMOST PERFECT

When she was a 27-year-old, that is to say, on march 30, 1995, Celine released his thirteenth album entitled “them”, alongside Jean-Jacques Goldman.

In reality, at this time, the star recognized the duo, was the musician. However, this musical collaboration will unveil the canadian singer to the French public, in all its seams.

Thus, the disk is going to be sold over a million copies. For the duo of musicians, it is a real success.

TO SOFTEN THE VOICE

Erick, was at the time the director and the co-arranger of the disc. The latter was unveiled in the columns of the magazine Le Parisien, that at this period, Goldman had wanted to become disillusioned Céline Dion, who was in the habit of giving the voice and do the show in the us.

Erick explained that, in fact, the singer himself, wanted the sweetness. It is for this reason that Jean-Jacques had given a commission to Celine.

He was then asked to sing as if she had a baby in her arms. Following this, the Canadian who was a talent to share, had immediately understood the words of Goldman, and was executed.

DISAPPOINTED BY THE MIX

Erick has revealed that together they had done an extraordinary job. Only, the final Mix had been proposed, did not contain any their investigation, something that had disappointed him Eric.

“Everything is overwritten, the voice is so strong that all of our subtleties, our effects have disappeared… I am aghast, Jean-Jacques unhappy.”

However, the undeniable success of the album was made so that the developer does not have a bad memory of this last, because in the end, the music had delighted the public.

It was thus a turning point in the life of the singer, who restra has etched in its history.