Goldman, Zidane, Lady Gaga… How to interpret the generosity of the stars since the beginning of the crisis?

The crisis of the coronavirus affects a very large number of activities, some severely, and gives rise to many manifestations of support from businesses, citizens or anonymous celebrities. For example, the actress Angelina Jolie have donated $ 1 million to the american association No Kid Hungry. This proliferation of acts of generosity on the part of the stars invites us to ask a number of questions :

Is this a new phenomenon and if not, what is the specificity of the coronavirus in comparison to other crises?

What are the different forms of commitment?

How to interpret these actions, between philanthropy? Sincere gift or opportunism, pragmatism?

In the first place, it should be noted that it is not a new problem. The generosity or philanthropy are widespread for centuries among personalities. Without going necessarily too far in the story, we all have in memory the important mobilization of american stars in favour of the fight against the famine in Ethiopia with USA for Africa (and the song “We are the World”) or the extraordinary Live Aid organized by Bob Geldof, and the creation, by Coluche of the Restos du Cœur in France, relayed by the collectif des Enfoirés (still relevant and useful over 30 years after!).

The specificities of the current crisis

The specificity of this crisis lies in its universal character, even if some regions are more affected than others. No status allows you to escape from it and many celebrities, often considered as the “haves,” have been infected by the virus (played by Tom Hanks, Boris Johnson, Prince Charles), some having lost the life (Manu Dibango, Pape Diouf, Patrick Devedjian), with the majority undergoing (certainly in conditions far from those of common mortals) a situation of containment.

The movement of mobilization to which we are witnessing is unprecedented, and strongly relayed by the resonator of the whole of social networks and media.

Different modalities of engagement

The wide range of actions appears to be extremely wide, from a simple message of sharing of everyday life, in support of an activist, through an artistic creation, educational, or sporting and financial donations. So simple and so seemingly sincere, many celebrities communicate on their daily lives during the containment, which can certainly be regarded as a simple occupation just as a way to show that they are people like any other. He is to return to a form of normality and closeness in spheres often deemed inaccessible and privileged.

“ Many artists give private concerts or improvise songs in order to support the nursing staff “

Some celebrities donate their time by offering to communicate directly with populations that are particularly affected. Stars from the world of cinema like Claude Lelouch, Elsa Zylberstein or Gad Elmaleh will be called, in support of the sixty officers of the city of Paris already mobilized, isolated older people.

Others, often artists, athletes and influencers, share humor and creativity through the use of “posts” creative, fun or to raise awareness (by showing the right gestures). Many challenges, sometimes simplistic, sometimes highly original, are introduced by celebrities in their communities on their social networks : a good way to boost membership by engaging their communities.

Many artists give private concerts or improvise songs in order to support the nursing staff, such as Jean‑Jacques Goldman reinterpretation of its “Change your life” in “They save lives”. The impact was all the stronger that the artist is rare in the media.

Multiple donations have been recognized. Without making an exhaustive list, of amounts ranging from a few thousand euros to several million (up to a billion Jack Dorsey, the director of Twitter), for the benefit of associations or foundations, fighting directly or indirectly against the coronavirus, have been communicated since the beginning of the crisis.

Other mechanism are pretty standard, participation in fundraising events for which people can mobilize their networks and use their influence. Their scales respective, Lady Gaga has helped raise $ 35 million, while in France the each other Mcfly and Carlito were able to harvest 400 000 euros in one day for the benefit of the Fund of emergency aid Covid-19.

Calls to the donation, finally, around the collective of celebrities, or at the initiative of association as Pulse 75 (having received the support of 200 personalities from the world of sport, art and media for the benefit of the Fondation de France) may flourish.

We should also mention the artistic collaboration between 350 singers, actors, journalists, athletes, entertainers together for a title “And tomorrow” intended to relay a call to the gift in favour of the Foundation of Hospitals of Paris-Hospitals of France. It is a mosaic, reminding on the form the situations of containment, or communication via the visio tools such as Skype or Zoom and making it a vibrant tribute on the background to the carer while raising the question of the post.

Judgments and criticisms

“Responsibility is the price to pay for success,” said Churchill. At a time when the concepts of sustainable development and responsibility to mobilize the whole of civil society actors, it is legitimate to wonder about the commitment of these public figures. The commitment having become a kind of norm, it is even now rare to see the lack of involvement of a celebrity in favour of a thematic responsible. The generosity has become a very current while conversely the lack of generosity may be quickly denounced by public opinion.

“ All of these contributions will allow the concrete to purchase the useful material to the nursing staff “

In terms of the crisis of the coronavirus, acts of generosity, very widely appreciated by the stakeholders as a whole, still have a few criticisms regarding their amounts considered to be sometimes low in view of the colossal profits of the stars, about the fact that they are partially tax exempt (Florent Pagny has had to split a message on Instagram to explain that it pays well 80% of its taxes in France), compared to donations, which could be interpreted as investments in the future (Jack Dorsey, the director of Twitter, has just announced that it would provide $ 1 billion for the fight against the coronavirus is accused by some observers to invest rather than give), because these actions enhance the brand image by participating in a personal branding – Nabilla is filming, and sharing her conversation with Brigitte Macron thanking her for her generosity – or is it because these personalities come to cover the failures of the state apparatus and political choices which one would pay today for the consequences.

Either.

But without going into each of these issues, all of these contributions will allow the concrete to purchase the useful material to the nursing staff (save lives, as the sang Goldman), help the associations and foundations to fund programs to fight beyond the crisis in a sustainable manner for the causes of universal or, more simply, a time of happiness and sharing to isolated people.

It all counts and it should be remembered at the time where one will point the finger of behaviour “irresponsible” of the stars, and in particular those of the athletes and particularly footballers.

They will have acted when others have talked about, criticized and commented on. It makes all the difference.