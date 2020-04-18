Golean Joao Felix and Atletico Madrid is eliminated from tournament of solidarity

The Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix lost 6 to 2 in front of the star brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, which represents the Olympique Lyon in the tournament #StayAndPlay Cup, and was eliminated in the second Round of the tournament virtual.

In that competition, consisting of twenty clubs, the attacker lusitano was eliminated by a landslide, despite the fact that you started the duel with an advantage thanks to an annotation Alvaro Morata.

Felix offered little resistance against Guimaraes, therefore, that at the end of the first time the player of the French team was winning 3 to 1, while, in the snap, the footballer atletico scored again but his opponent repeated the dose and ended up beating them 6 to 2.

The aim of the tournament is to raise resources to fight the pandemic coronavirus and is played in the video game FIFA 20.