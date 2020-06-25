“Gone with the wind” back on HBO with its historical context

HBO had decided, in response to the global mobilization against the systemic racism, provisionally withdraw the film from his catalogue. Since 24 June, the platform has given the work available, accompanied by two videos recalling the historical context of the time.

Considered one of the greatest classics in the history of cinema, Gone with the wind has recently created controversy, after that HBO has decided to withdraw temporarily the work of Victor Fleming, in response to the global mobilization against the systemic racism and to an article written by John Ridley, the screenwriter of 12 Years a Slaveexplaining that the movie “romançait the horrors of slavery”. A spokesperson for HBO stated that the removal was temporary : the movie “will return with a discussion on its historical context”. Things said, things done. Wednesday, June 24, the american chain has actually reposted the work of 1939 in the accompanying two videos recalling the context historique of the era in which the film was shot.

>> Also read :

“White supremacy is at the foundation of western societies,” for the sociologist Robin DiAngelo

“A reference document on the racist practices”

The first is an introduction of a few minutes, where the university and an expert on the cinema, Jacqueline Stewart, explains that, beyond his “cultural significance is undeniable”, Gone with the wind is “a reference document on the racist practices of Hollywood that have taken place in the past, but also a work of popular culture that speaks openly about the racial inequalities that persist in the media and society today”. The second support is a recording of a time of a round-table discussion on the feature-length film shot in 2019 at the festival, Turner Classic Movie, precise Franceinfo.

>> Also read :