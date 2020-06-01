“Gooba” is no longer on YouTube !

In response to a complaint for infringement of copyright.

Blow very hard for 6ix9ine including the clip, which marked his return, and has accumulated very many records, “Gooba”, has been removed from YouTube, following a complaint from the beatmaker Magix Commitment, which accuses him of having sampled one of his securities without his permission. He filed a complaint for non-respect of copyrights with YouTube, which has purely and simply removed the clip from the platform of video sharing on Sunday, may 31.

What are the fans of Tekashi who have noticed the absence of “Gooba” in YouTube. Instead of the colorful video, they were able to read the following message : “The video is no longer available because of a claim of copyright Magix Commitment.“An action claimed by the producer kenya on Instagram.

But it seems that things will be arranged quickly, but since as of Monday 1st of June, the music video for “Gooba” was again visible on YouTube. And it has now accumulated more than 273 million views while it was posted online on the 8 may. The next title from 6ix9ine is expected to arrive on the same platform on Friday, June 5 next. In fact, after having several times declined, Tekashi has promised that this time it would be the right one and that it would unleash a second single around which have a lot of questions : is this a feat with Nicki Minaj ? Would there be a clip ? Will it be the single you hear on the last publication of 6ix9ine on Instagram ? This second piece will be there as well as “Gooba” ? Only a few more days to wait for the answer to all these questions !