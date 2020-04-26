Good advice from Arnold Schwarzenegger, confined with her donkey and her pony

The result is slightly wacky, but the intent is there. In a video posted on Twitter, where he is seen in his kitchen with his miniature pony Whiskey and his donkey, LuLu, the actor of ” Terminator “, Arnold Schwarzenegger, encourages Americans to be confined to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

> Watch the video :

“Stay home as long as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (idiots). We are doing it all together,” tweeted the actor-turned-politician.

In the video, the former governor of California refers to the age of 72 years, who puts in at-risk populations in the face of the sars coronavirus.

“The most important thing is that you stay home […]especially when you are 72 years old. After 65 years, it is not necessary to go out in California, so we stay at the house and we eat here “he said , for raw carrots to his animals.

The actor has changed his profile photo, with the message ” Stay home “.

The american president Donald Trump announced on Friday 13 march the state of emergency to cope with the health crisis.