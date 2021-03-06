Good looking! Mia Khalifa raises her sweatshirt and shows that there’s underneath

Former older film actress Mia Khalifa again delighted internet users, after posting in her Instagram stories a couple of photographs that give a lot to talk about. The Lebanese personality captured herself in front of the mirror and showed what’s underneath her hoodie.

Mia khalifa was apparently enjoying a comfortable day or maybe she was getting ready to sleep when she decided to capture the moment to the delight of her most loyal followers. The webcam model chose to use a fairly wide grey sweatshirt with huge white stars at the time. The photograph stole sighs when internet users realized that Mia Khalifa did not wear shorts, a skirt, or another garment at the bottom.

As if that weren’t enough, Sarah Joe Chamoun shared one more photograph, where she raises her sweatshirt to show a little more of herself. The one originally from Beirut showed quite a bit of her abdomen plane and her beautiful legs.

In both photographs, Mia Khalifa was quite serious and posing as a true professional. The background of the images showed that the influencer was also in her bathroom, as a white tub can be perceived behind her.

The beautiful model decided that only those who are aware of their content will be able to see these images, as they will be available only on a limited basis on their Instagram by placing them in their stories.

The playmate has proven to be much more than an image, than a good body, or what brought it to world fame. This beautiful woman is quite intelligent and has a bachelor’s degree; in addition to mastering her native language, English, and one more language.

Today, although Khalifa decided to retire from the films that made her famous, she continues to delight her fans with her exclusive content page that she constantly promotes on social media. On this page, a very famous social media star usually shares photographs and videos in which she shows much more than in these photographs and even shows her most flirtatious side.

Mia Khalifa changed her lifestyle completely and now lives happily and in love with her fiancé and her pets. The famous one is a pet lover and has some dogs.

Lebanese beauty often shows its human side and often leverages its influences on social media to send social and human messages to more people.

Through her social networks, Mia has given voice to her people on different occasions and has asked for help for them and to achieve the peace with which they long to live. Mia Khalifa has also given voice to movements for women and so on.

And the women have belonged to Mia. This when she revealed how uncomfortable it felt to go out on the street and see how people looked at her and to know that those films she made in her past were still available on the internet.

Their confessions resulted in a movement in which men and women demanded that such videos be removed from the internet.

The movement managed to get a good number of recordings deleted and although there are still some on the network, this was a huge breakthrough. They pointed out that “no, it is no” and if now Mia said that she should not be respected and disappear that which now grieves her as a woman.