Good night: Drake: its mattress has cost 377 000 francs – People

The sumptuous mattress of Drake would have cost the vast sum of 392’000 (377’000 francs). No wonder he is the only person in the world to have this model. Its uniqueness? It is composed of horse hair and it took 600 hours to four people to make the model Grand Vividus by the intermediary of the Swedish company Hastens.
This is what can be read in an article of”Architectural Digest” on the home of the canadian singer of 33 years. Other luxurious elements are embedded in the head of the bed, highlighted by an antique mirror and leather clutch. Also note that there is a whisky bar and champagne in the back.
The interpreter of “Toosie Slide” has also revealed that he had hired the designer Ferris Rafauli of Hastens to create his home, which includes a wardrobe, two floors of designer bags for his “future wife”, a grand piano, Bosendorfer personalized by the artist Takashi Murakami, and an installation of 20’000 pieces of lights Swarovski crystal. There is also a basketball court full-size interior and a recording studio in luxury.
The reason for such delusions of grandeur? “As I was building my house in my hometown, I wanted the structure to take the hit for one hundred years. I wanted her to have a monumental scale,” explained Drake.
Cover Media
Created: 04.05.2020, 12h06
[*]